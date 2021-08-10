Robbery attack on gas filling station leaves one dead

Share this with more people!

Mr Edem Kpodogah, a 54-year old security guard with Makolives Gas Filling Station at Tegbi-Xekpa near Busco Junction, has been killed in a robbery attack on the station.

The station owned by Mr Makafui Kofi Woanya, Volta Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, was attacked in the early hours of Monday.

The attack also saw the robbers make away with the safe containing the Company’s money.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the attack.

Chief Superintendent Leonard Abakah, the Keta Divisional Police Commander who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, said the police had begun investigations into the attack to bring the perpetrators to book.

He said the crime scene team from the Regional Headquarters in Ho had been called in to conduct some examinations.

Chief Supt Abakah said the police suspected that the robbers might have killed the security guard and dumped him behind the building before proceeding to carry out the robbery because blood stains could be seen on doors to the offices.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Keta Government Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy to further help in investigations.

Source: GNA