Court remands three for allegedly kidnapping 51-year-old man

Three persons have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly kidnapping a 51-year-old man at Pobiman, near Amasaman in Accra.

The accused persons were said to have demanded GH¢300,000 cedis before releasing the victim, who had travelled from Western Region to Accra to purchase an excavator.

Amewuga Nukpo, alias, Maame Water, Frank Tamakloe, aka Illegal, and Yusif Mohammed have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, namely kidnapping and causing harm.

Nukpo and Tamakloe are facing additional charge of kidnapping.

While Mohammed Yusif denied the charge, Nukpo and Tamakloe pleaded guilty with explanation.

The court, presided over by Mrs Susana Eduful, after listening to their explanations, said the accused persons should be given the opportunity to defend themselves.

The court, therefore, entered a plea of not guilty for Nukpo and Tamakloe but remanded all three into Police custody to reappear on August 23.

Two other accomplices; Nana Aboagye, aka Kobby Mensah, and David Aboagye are at large.

There was drama when the police was escorting Mohammed and his accomplices into a waiting police van.

Mohammed kept screaming: “I swear I know nothing about this crime. If I know anything about the incident may the police vehicle sending us be involved in an accident.”

During the hearing, counsel for Mohammed, Mr Gary Nimako, had argued that his client had been charged with conspiracy, which was bailable under the law.

He said the charge was defective and no specific role had been played by Mohammed in the facts presented.

He, therefore, prayed the court to admit Mohammed to bail because he had people who would stand as sureties for him and that he also had a fixed place of abode.

According to the defence counsel, Mohammed would appear to stand trial when granted bail.

The facts, as presented by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare, were that the complainant was Mr Bright William.

ASP Asare said the accused persons resided at Accra and Kasoa and that sometime in July, this year, the complainant reported to the police that some persons had kidnapped his brother, William Owusu Ntiamoah to an unknown destination.

The Prosecution said in June, this year, the accused persons agreed to kidnap, hence pursuant to that, on June 28, Nukpo and Tamakloe and others at large unlawfully arrested the victim at Pobiman, near Amasaman, and placed him in an uncompleted building.

They demanded GH¢300,000 before they would release the victim.

ASP Asare said the victim contacted his family, including the complainant, to organise the GH¢300,000 so he could be freed.

Prosecution said unfortunately, the victim’s family only got GH¢50,000 and informed the accused persons but they decline to take the amount.

While the victim was under detention, he was subjected to severe beatings and sustained several injuries.

It said the accused persons also dug about two feet hole and buried the victim alive for some hours and demanded that the family brought the GH¢300,000.

When the money was not forth coming, prosecution said the accused persons transported the victim to Sefwi Asawinso Kasiemu in the Western North Region.

Painfully, they grinded pepper mixed with ginger and spread it on the victim’s wounds, he said.

Prosecution said following a tip off, the accused persons were arrested and the victim rescued and sent to a hospital for treatment.

Source: GNA