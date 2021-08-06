Labour officers to inspect workplaces across the country

Share this with more people!

The Department of Labour says pursuant to Section 122 of ACT 651, Labour Officers and Inspectors bearing Identity Cards will be carrying out routine follow-up, or complaint-based inspections at workplaces across the country.

The Department said the inspection would be done in both private and public sectors workplaces.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Mr Eugene Narh Korletey, Chief Labour Officer, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

It said section 122 of the Labour Act, 2003 (ACT 651 ), mandated that Labour Inspections be carried out to secure enforcement of the provisions of the Act relating to conditions of work and the promotion of a harmonious working relationship between employers and their workers.

The statement cautioned the public to take note that pursuant to Section 126 of ACT 651, “any person who willfully obstructs a Labour Officer or Labour Inspector in the performance of his or her functions under ACT 651 commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding 250 penalty units or imprisonment not exceeding 12 months or both.”

It further added that Labour Officers and Labour Inspectors derived their powers in the conduct of workplace inspections from Section 124 of the Labour Act, 2003 (ACT 651).

It stated that the cooperation of all stakeholders in the employment space was highly anticipated to ensure that both employers and workers operated and engaged as prescribed in the Labour Laws of Ghana.

The Department in the statement noted that over the years, employers and workers had difficulty identifying Labour Officers and Labour Inspectors assigned to perform Labour Administration functions.

It added that government had made the necessary logistical arrangements to ensure that Labour officers and Labour Inspectors were issued with Identity Cards to facilitate the discharge of their duties especially in the conduct of workplace Inspections.

Source: GNA