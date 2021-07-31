Home / Sports / Ghana’s Nadia Eke exits Tokyo 2020

24 mins ago Sports Leave a comment

Nadia Eke

Ghana’s Nadia Eke has bowed out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after three unsuccessful attempts in the Women’s Triple Jump on Friday morning at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

The 2016 Africa triple jump champion failed to make a single legal jump having stepped on the red line in all three attempt, scoring an X in the final analysis.

Nadia Eke, 28, was Ghana’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games which was rescheduled to 2021 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

She becomes the fourth Ghanaian to exit the competition after boxer Shakul Samir, Abeiku Jackson (swimming) and Kwadwo Anani (Judo).

Source: GNA

