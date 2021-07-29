Ghana Stock Exchange records GH¢23.4m net profit despite COVID-19

Share this with more people!

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) posted solid financial performance in 2020 despite the devastating effects of COVID-19 that disrupted many economies around the world.

The Exchange recorded a net profit of GH¢23.46 million, the highest in the history of the Exchange, compared to GH¢8.43 million in 2019.

The Chairman of the GSE Council, Mr Anselm Ray Sowah said, “The year 2020 was unusual by all standards as the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) ravaged the world and posed some of the biggest organisational challenges in history.”

During the period, the GSE Composite Index closed the year at 1,941.59 points, which represented a decline of 13.98%, slightly higher than the -12.25% recorded at the end of 2019.

The Market Capitalization for all listed securities ended the year with GH¢54.37 billion compared with GH¢56.79 billion recorded in 2019 representing a dip of 4.25%.

However, the Exchange had a record setting year across its markets despite the challenging times.

The equities market recorded its second highest annual volume traded in its 30-year history, with higher liquidity during the last quarter.

A record 695,396,188 shares valued at GH¢575,269,873.22 were traded.

The year 2020 marked 30 years of operations of the Ghana Stock Exchange, which commenced trading on November 12, 1990.

The 31st Annual General Meeting highlighted some of the successes and challenges of GSE during its 30 years of existence.

From a modest beginning, the GSE has set up three markets namely the Main Market, Ghana Alternative Market (GAX) for SMEs and Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) through which companies have raised over GH¢18 billion in long-term capital.

On the equities markets,GH¢5.5 billion worth of shares have traded and the average annual return to investors in the last 30 years is 25%.

The GSE was adjudged best the performing Exchange in Africa in 2008 and 2018 respectively by Africa Investor (Ai) and continues to shine on the continent.

In his remarks, The Managing Director of the GSE, Mr. Ekow Afedzie said, “The Exchange performed beyond expectation amid challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic which slowed down economic activities globally, collapsed businesses and brought the lives of people to a standstill.

Nonetheless, the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GIFM) smashed the 100 billion ceiling for trade volumes and the Equity Market closing the year on a high note despite the difficult conditions.”

The Exchange has developed a 3-year Strategic Plan to transform from a frontier market to an emerging market; demutualized entity operating at optimal capacity with an innovative and competitive orientation; and become the preferred platform for financing and investment for both public and private sectors.

All these are aimed at creating a vibrant Exchange to support its mission of providing an efficient securities market in support of national economic development.

Source: GNA