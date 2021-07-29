FDA approves two more COVID-19 vaccines for use in Ghana

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has approved two more COVlD-19 vaccines for importation, distribution and use in Ghana.

A statement signed by Mrs Delese Darko, Chief Executive Officer of the FDA, said the two newly approved vaccines are Modena (Spikevax) and PtizerBioNtech (Comirnaty)

This brings the number of COVlD-19 vaccines approved for use in Ghana to five; Sputnik V, Covishield, Covid-19 Vaccine Jassen, Modena (Spikevax) and PtizerBioNtech (Comirnaty)

The statement said the FDA continued to use the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) pathway, which was the accepted procedure for all national regulatory authorities globally.

It said the EUA was used to ensure timely access to quality and safe medical products including vaccines during thus pandemic.

The statement said all the approved COVlD-19 vaccines had been subjected to rigorous safety parameters and urged the public to receive the approved vaccines without any reservation.

It said the FDA remains committed to safeguarding the health and safety of the public as mandated by the Public Health Act. 2012 (Act 851).

Source: GNA