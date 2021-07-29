CIPDiB Congratulates Mark Awuah Baah as new CEO of GRIDCO

Share this with more people!

The Chamber of Independent Power Producers, Distributors and Bulk Consumers (CIPDiB) has extended its felicitations to Mr Mark Awuah Baah as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCO).

A statement signed by Mr Elikplim Kwablah Apetogbor, Chief Executive Officer of the CIPDiB and copied to the Ghana News Agency said: “ while congratulating Baah, we wish to express our confidence in his ability, competence and managerial acumen to lead GRIDCO at this period in our country’s economy.”

“It is our expectation that as an industry person with years of experience at the Management level of GRIDCO, he will be willing to engage all relevant stakeholders including Independent Power Producers in finding lasting solutions to the challenges affecting the industry,” the statement said.

The expectation of CIPDiB is that his tenure will bring transparency and innovation to the sector.

“The CIPDiP wishes him peaceful and productive tenure as GRIDCO newly appointed Chief Executive Officer.”

Source: GNA