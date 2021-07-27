Lands Commission urges land owners to ensure proper demarcation of lands

Share this with more people!

Mr Fabian Abuntibire, the Bawku Municipal Lands Surveyor of the Lands Commission, has urged the public to follow due process to ensure proper demarcation of lands, to reduce increasing land related disputes.

Mr Abuntibire in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bawku in the Upper East Region, said the rising cases of selling the same plot of land to multiple people, was causing many land disputes and called on all who acquired land to register it properly, to avoid community land disputes in the Municipality.

“The main obstacle is that the people are not aware of the importance of registering land and have no knowledge of where to go to when in need of such service,” Mr Fabian said.

He said the Lands Commission worked hand in hand with the Physical Planning Department, formerly called Town and Country Planning, to do the needful after which the Lands Commission visited the land for surveying and mapping purposes.

He advised the public to refer all issues concerning land to the Lands Commission, which would handle the demarcation, surveying and mapping of the land.

“This will help settle disputes regarding land and ensure peace within communities”.

According to him, the vision of the Lands Commissions was to become the centre of excellence for land service delivery, and it delivered high-quality, reliable and efficient services on geographic information, guaranteed tenure, surveying and mapping, property valuation and other land related services nationwide.

Source: GNA