Sissala West MP, Sukparu Adams survives gun attack  

Mr Mohammed Sukparu Adams, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Sissala West Constituency, says he has been attacked by unknown assailants on the Jeffisi–Bullu road in the constituency.

The MP said he was attacked at about 1945 hours on Friday when he was returning to Gwollu from Jeffisi to oversee preparations towards a scheduled funeral on Saturday, July 24.

Mr Adams told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Buoti that “while returning around 1945 hours last night between Jeffisi and Bullu three masked men suddenly appeared from both ends of the bush holding torchlight and wielding guns. I asked my driver to stop with our windows closed, one of the assailants turned towards the driver pointing the torchlight at us in the car.”

At that point, the security, on the front seat by my driver, fired through the side window of the driver, injuring the attacker in the process while the attacker from the rear was also shot at with the gun and my driver sped off towards Gwollu,” he explained.

The MP commended the security officer for the swift intervention to save their lives, which he said was a sign of bravery, saying “I owe my life to him apart from God for his quick action.”

Mr Adams said he had since reported the incident to the Police at Gwollu, adding that the Gwollu District Police Commander said he had to call a patrol team from Tumu as their vehicle had broken down.

“Later, a team of Police officers went back to the scene but couldn’t find the attackers except blood stains on the ground,” he added.

A source from the Police in Gwollu said one other person was also attacked earlier at the same place before the MP got there.

The source quoted the victim as saying that “They made me lie on the ground until the MPs vehicle appeared and the subsequent shooting after which the robbers asked me to go and not watch my back. One of them sustained an injury on the shoulder”.

This is the second time an MP had been attacked by unknown assailants in the Sissala West Constituency with the first being Alhaji Amin Amidu Sulemana in 2013.

He appealed for enhanced security patrols in the area to save lives.

Source: GNA