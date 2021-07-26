COVID-19: Wedding and funeral receptions banned

Share this with more people!

Government has banned post-funeral and wedding receptions in the country to contain the spread of COVID-19.

President Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has also directed that all events associated with funerals and weddings be held in open air spaces with strict adherence to the COVID-19 health protocols.

He said this when he addressed the nation on measures being taken to contain the spread of the virus.

The President stressed that funerals, weddings and all social gatherings must not go beyond two hours and participants should avoid handshakes and restrict one-week funeral celebrations to solely family members.

President Akufo-Addo said data from the Ghana Health Service (GHS), indicated that the nation was experiencing a third wave of COVID-19 infections, driven by the Delta Variant with increased transmissibility rates globally.

The Delta variant, which was first detected in India and easily transmissible, was first recorded in Ghana in April 2021 at the port of entry at the Kotoka International Airport.

The new variant in Ghana, has led to a rise in hospitalisation and Intensive Care Unit bed uptakes, and tragic deaths, which calls for urgent action.

The President said as at Wednesday, July 21, 2021, the GHS reported that the country’s total number of active cases stood at 4,094.

A total of 1,394,540 tests had been conducted, out of which 101,170 persons infected with the virus, and 96,255 persons recovered.

Some 36 more people have died from the virus over the last 10 weeks, bringing the cumulative number of deaths to 819 since the onset of the pandemic with Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi Metropolitan areas remaining the hotspots of infections.

“The GHS has moved to fortify its contact tracing, testing and treating campaigns, especially across the hotspots of Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi Metropolitan areas.

“COVID-19 treatment centres continue to be resourced with medical supplies, personal protection equipment, and health workers,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo urged businesses, workplaces and their owners and management to observe staff management and workplace protocols, such as the use of a shift system and technology, with the view to achieving social distancing and hygiene protocols.

Source: GNA