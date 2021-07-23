Ghana Health Service warns third wave of COVID-19 infections real

Share this with more people!

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has warned that the country is at risk of experiencing a third wave of COVID-19 infections if the current surge and community spread continue.

The GHS said currently, “15 out of the 16 regions have active cases of COVID-19, with 3,608 active cases as at July 18,2021.”

There has been increased in severe and critical cases with about 300 daily infections while the cumulative cases stood at 99,979 and 1.4 million tests conducted so far.

The positivity rate stood at 7.2 per cent, 29 severe cases, 139 moderate to mild cases, with 818 deaths.

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General of GHS, addressing the media in Accra, to provide update on the COVID-19 situation, said there was a gradual increase in COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks, especially in some communities in Accra and Kumasi.

He said, for instance, from July 1st to 14th, the Service recorded 2,500 cases cumulatively and cited the influx of some nationals from the neighbouring countries who enter and leave the country with no restrictions.

The GHS Boss also mentioned non-adherence to the Covid-19 safety protocols as some of the reasons for the surge.

He said the inoculation of the masses was slow but expressed the optimism that the nation would take delivery of some COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks.

At a strategic meeting held in Kumasi recently, he said, the stakeholders of the GHS recommended the need for an increase in surveillance at the country’s entry points, strengthening of case management, adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols and enhancing contact tracing and testing.

The GHS Boss said at the moment the Service had 430 bed-capacity of which 125 could accommodate severe cases.

The Service, he said, would take delivery of four oxygen plants in the next few days to aid persons experiencing severe conditions.

On school infections, he said, there had been 367 schools recording cases with 2,453 positive cases and 97 per cent recovered.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye said the strategic meeting in Kumasi saw regional directors of the GHS presenting situational reports for review and assessment.

The meeting called for an increase in the number of treatment centres, training of more clinical staff and enforcement of the safety protocols.

He appealed to opinion leaders as well as the traditional and religious leaders and key influencers to help in educating the public to observe the Covid-19 safety protocols.

They also called for increase in Antigen test in schools and health facilities.

Source: GNA