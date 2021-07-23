Dede Ayew joins Al Saad SC in Qatar

Share this with more people!

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew is set to complete a shocking move to Qatar’s giants, Al Sadd SC on Thursday, July 22 in Dubai.

The former Swansea City’s influential player is expected to complete append his signature to the deal and follow by medicals and an official announcement will be made, according to the club.

Ayew, whose contract expired with the English at the end of the season is reported to pocket $220,000 a month under Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez.

Al Saad posted on its social media handles that it has reached an agreement to sign the Ghanaian star Andre Ayew adding that “The player will arrive in Doha in the morning to complete the routine procedures, followed by the signing of the contract and the official announcement.”

The Black Stars captain has spent 12 years playing in Europe with Marseille, West Ham, Fernabahce and Swansea City.

In 106 appearances, he scored 35 goals before returning to Swansea from West Ham for £18m transfer fee in January 2018.

After going on loan to Fenerbahce, he came back to Swansea in 2019 and ended the last two campaigns as coach Steve Cooper’s leading scorer. He strived to qualify Swansea City to the Premier League last season but lost it to Brentford in the EPL play-off finals.

Source: GNA