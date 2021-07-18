India-Africa Trade Council gets new Chief Chancellor

Share this with more people!

Mr James Rajamani, Group Chief Executive Officer of Kingdom Exim Group, has been sworn into office as the new Chairman and Chief Chancellor of the India-Africa Trade Council (IATC).

He was sworn into office by Mr Jeremiah Quayson, the Director of IATC at a ceremony attended by business and state officials.

Mr Rajamani in an inaugural speech said as the Chief Chancellor he would foster strong working relationship with Foreign Missions and partners to enable them eradicate trade deficiencies.

He added that he would leverage on multi-lateral advocacy to help open up trade lines to be shared across both continents.

He thanked the Director and members of IATC for the confidence reposed in him, saying he would offer faithful and diligent service to the Council.

He urged all member states, to lend their support in thought, action, and in spirit, bearing in mind that their common aim was to attain excellence in trade.

Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, commended the Council and congratulated Mr Rajamani, saying the new Chief Chancellor through corporate social responsibility supported the TMA.

The support was in the area of education, environment and health sectors, noting that their effort augmented greatly the measures put in place by the Assembly to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The idea of IATC, first occurred in early 2020, conceptualized by the advent of COVID-19 leading to its formation in consultation with the various heads of trade bodies in Africa and the presidents/representatives and professionals of high repute from the entire Indo-African region with a view of giving the business communities of these regions a voice and tool to foster development.

The IATC has its global secretariat in Bangalore with offices in Ghana, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Mauritania, Djibouti, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe, as well as Kenya, Tanzania, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and South Africa.

Source: GNA