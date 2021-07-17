Government lacks political will to operationalise Komenda Sugar Factory – Vanni-Amoah

Share this with more people!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s led-government lacks the political will to operationalise the defunct Komenda Sugar Factory in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem Municipality of the Central Region.

Mr Ransford Chatman Vanni-Amoah, former Secretary to the Komenda Sugar Factory Management Board made the observation in a release copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday.

Additionally, he alleged, that the non-functioning of the factory was a political ploy to frustrate the presidential ambition of Mr John Alan Kojo Kyerematen, knowing very well that if the factory runned smoothly, he would take credit as the sector Minister.

Mr Vanni-Amoah’s statement was in reaction to a recent comment made by the Minister of Public Enterprises, Mr Joseph Cudjoe, on the state of the factory and efforts to operationalise it.

“My attention has been drawn to a statement made by the Minister of Public Enterprises, Mr Cudjoe, asserting that the Komenda Sugar Factory is a mess created by the previous government.

“But, after watching the video, I want to state without any equivocation that the NPP Government lacks the political will to operationalise the Komenda Sugar Factory due to their unholy deal with some sugar importers,” he alleged.

According to Mr Vanni-Amoah, the Minister’s remarks that “it was incomprehensible for a government to set up a factory without raw material …was unfortunate, and asked that money should be made available for the growing of sugarcane”.

Refuting the claims, Mr Vanni-Amoah could not understand attempts by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Minister to conveniently blame the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government for the non-functioning of a factory, after five-years in government.

The former Secretary to the factory Management Board said the factory was not in operation due to what he described as government’s ‘unholy deal” with some sugar importers.

“Credible information available to us indicates that funds had been taken from some sugar importers for their 2020 electioneering campaign, therefore, the Komenda Sugar Factory will remain idle till Akufo Addo ends his tenure of office.

“They will continue to play their usual games with Ghanaians till a new government assumes office,” he said.

He also mentioned an Indian EXIM Bank facility of US$24.54 million, which was approved by the 6th Parliament to cater for sugarcane development, irrigation and out-grower scheme and inquired what had become of the loan.

Mr Vanni-Amoah, said the Minister’s statement indicated that the NPP government knew what it was supposed to do to grow sugarcane and questioned why it had failed to develop the canes since it assumed power.

“How many months does sugarcane take to mature and how many years have the NPP been in power,” he asked.

Source: GNA