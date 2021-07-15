Police foils robbery, shoots suspects to death

Share this with more people!

The Police on Tuesday foiled an armed robbery attack on a victim being trailed by two suspects on a motorbike on the Amasaman-Nsawam main road in the Greater Accra region.

An exchange of gunfire occurred in the process, leading to the death of the suspects.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, said the victim who had suspected from his mirror view that the motorbike riders were following him, felt safe to park close to a private car.

Mrs Tenge said unknown to the victim, the private car was an unmarked car being used by Police to follow the pillion passenger, known as Suleman Alhassan alias MAN aged 35, for alleged involvement in series of robberies in Accra and Tema as part of surveillance on the suspect.

She said Suleman upon seeing the Police opened fire, hitting the passenger side headlight of the unmarked car in the process.

DSP Tenge said Police also returned fire, hitting the suspect in his face.

The rider was also shot to prevent his escape, the DSP said.

She said items retrieved included a Bruni MOD 92 foreign pistol loaded with two live rounds and the Royal Motorbike.

The body of the suspects have been taken to the Police Hospital for autopsy.

“The Police continues to urge the public for information on suspected criminals and assures informants of the utmost confidentiality,” she added.

Source: GNA