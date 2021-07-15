Ghana Population Census: 85% of households counted as of 14th day

Share this with more people!

Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, Government Statistician, on Wednesday said 85 per cent of households have been counted as of the 14th day of the 2021 Population and Housing Census.

He said North East Region recorded the highest figure with 99 per cent households enumerated while Greater Accra recorded the lest with 64 per cent and the remaining regions achieved above 80 per cent of enumeration.

The Government Statistician giving an update on the ongoing census exercise said enumeration was continuing in selected districts who were unable to complete enumeration by the 11th day of the exercise.

He said the reasons included unwillingness of residents to participate in the census, inaccessibility of respondents during the daytime and larger than expected populations in rapidly growing urban areas.

The districts include: Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipal, Wassa Amenfi Central, Awutu Senya East Municipal, Ayawaso West Municipal, Gomoa East, Ga East, Kpone Katamanso, Tema West, Ledzokuku and La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal.

The Professor assured the public who were yet to be counted that no one would be left behind, stressing that the 2021 PHC aimed for complete coverage and generation of quality data for decision-making.

“Census Management is appealing to the members of the public who are unwilling to be enumerated to cooperate with Enumerators and to persons yet to be counted. Please make yourselves available by using the call-back card or informing your neighbours when you will be available,” he said.

“Members of the public who have not been counted should contact the census call centre on the toll-free number 0800-426-426, 059-147-6893, 059-147-6895, 055-162-5567, or 020-685-0157”, he added.

The Ghana Statistical Service on Sunday July 12, 2021 announced a seven-day mop-up in the ongoing 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) to complete work in the outstanding enumeration areas.

The mop-up exercise run from Monday July 12 to Sunday July 18, after the exercise commenced on Sunday, June 27, to Sunday July 11.

The 2021 PHC will provide important information to support evidence-based implementation of the national development agenda and support the tracking of achievements of the Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2063 of the African Union, among others.

The 2021 PHC is seeking to gather information on key issues, including travel history of household members who have migrated abroad, Socio-demographic characteristics, literacy and education, economic activity.

The rest of the indicators are difficulties in performing daily living activities, ownership and usage of Information Communication Technology devices, children born to women, 12 years or over, deaths of household members within the past 12 months, housing conditions, sanitation and source of water, lighting and cooking fuel.

The listing of structures started on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Source: GNA