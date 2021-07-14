Multimedia Group petitions authorities over threats on journalist’s life

Share this with more people!

The Multimedia Group Limited, a media firm, has petitioned the National Security and some key Ghanaian and international institutions over alleged threats on the life of one of its journalists, Erastus Asare Donkor.

It said “the life-threatening comments” by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, made on ‘The Attitude’ programme, which was aired on July 09, 2021, on Net 2 TV, ought to be taken seriously.

A statement issued by the Multimedia Group in Kumasi, and jointly signed by Mr. Kofi Adu Domfeh, News Editor of Luv FM and Nhyira FM, and Mr. James Aglah, General Manager of the two affiliate radio stations of the media firm, called for maximum security for the journalist.

The statement said on that programme, “the Honourable MP is heard raining insults on the journalist, and called for the ‘serious’ beating of Erastus Asare Donkor.

“The MP launched the above scathing attacks and threats on the journalist because of the work that he did during the recent shootings and killing incident at Ejura, and his appearance before the Justice George Kingsley Koomson Committee investigating the incidents,” the Group affirmed.

“In the above circumstances, we wish to file this formal complaint of threat by the MP on the life of the journalist, and request that this complaint is investigated and Erastus Asare Donkor given the required protection,” the statement noted.

Copies of the statement had been sent to the Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, the Chief of Staff, Office of the President, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Minister of the Interior and Inspector General of Police (IGP), as well as the Human Rights Watch, New York, USA, and other local and international institutions.

Source: GNA