Dapaa-Addo appointed new EOCO Executive Director

5 mins ago General News Leave a comment

Steve Raymond Dapaa-Addo Esq. has been appointed as the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) effective July 9, 2021.

Mr  Dapaa-Addo practised in Ghana as a State Attorney and in Nigeria, where he worked with the Rivers State Ministry of Justice and rose to the position of Director of Civil Litigation, an official statement issued to the Ghana News Agency, on Tuesday said.

He was seconded to the Economic and Organised Crime Office in July 2019 from the National Security Secretariat as a Special Advisor to the Office, until his appointment as the new Executive Director, it said.

Mr Dapaa – Addo succeeds Mr Frank Adu-Poku, who retired from active service in May, 2021.

Source: GNA

