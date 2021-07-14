Akufo-Addo says he is disappointed in 2020 elections results from Upper West

Share this with more people!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has thanked the people of the Upper West Region for their support for him and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 general elections which enabled him and the Party to secure a second term in office.

The President, however, confessed saying, “It will not be honest on my part if I didn’t say that I was disappointed in the results of the elections in the Upper West Region”.

President Akofo-Addo expressed the disappointment when he paid a courtesy call on the Wa Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, the Overlord of the Wala Traditional Area, as part of his two-day tour of the Region.

“When we went into the elections, we have five seats in the Upper West, but when the results came we lost three but also gained one, meaning we lost two seats in the Region,” he said.

According to the President, this was not good news to him in the tradition of the Party that he represented considering the fact that several of the leading founders of their movement came from the Upper West Region.

He cited S. D. Dombo, B. K. Adama, Abaifaa Karbo, Jaato Kaleo, Mumuni Dimbie, and Alhassan Bin Salih all of blessed memory and that the Region had a big space in the tradition of the Party, which the voting pattern needed to reflect.

“So I want you to help me – the gift I want to give to the NPP when I leave office in 2025 is that the NPP will be the majority Party in the Upper West Region, so that when I go to meet my ancestors, I will have something good to tell them,” the President pleaded.

On his visit, President Akufo-Addo said it was his practice to visit each region in a year to see how government policies were progressing and to hear from the people, their problems and concerns.

He said, he was also visiting the Region to thank the people for their support during the 2020 elections and also to apologize for the recent incident of military brutality in Wa.

The President was accompanied by Mr Dominic Nitiwul, Minister of Defence, Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister of Interior, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, Upper West Regional Minister, and Mr Joseph Kofi Ada, former Aviation Minister among other former and present government functionaries.

