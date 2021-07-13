Chief Justice calls for criminal investigations into bribery allegation

Share this with more people!

Mr Justice Anin Yeboah, Chief Justice of Ghana, has called on the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to conduct criminal investigations into bribery allegations leveled against him.

“The attention of His Lordship the Chief Justice has been drawn to copies of letters from a Lawyer (Akwasi Afrifa, Esq) and his client, the plaintiff in the matter of Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta IV V Ghana Telecommunications Company and Lands Commission, to the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council, and which letters are making rounds on social media.”

“His Lordship is saddened that without any shred of evidence, his name has been dragged into this sordid and potentially criminal matter.”

A statement signed by Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo, the Judicial Secretary and copied the Ghana News Agency said to ensure that the matter was fully investigated, the Chief Justice had directed that a formal complaint be made to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the GPS for investigations and any necessary action.

The statement said the Chief Justice had further directed that a Petition be lodged with the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council in respect of this specific matter.

It said Mr Anin Yeboah was available to assist with all investigations into the allegations, while he considered his own civil legal options to ensure that the matter was dealt with to its logical conclusions.

The statement said the Chief Justice had confirmed that he did not know the plaintiff and had not met or seen him anywhere, except in the court room when he rose to announce his name when his case was called.

The statement said the Chief Justice asserted that he had no personal interaction either with the plaintiff or his lawyer on the matter or in any other matter.

He further asserted that he had not demanded or received any money from any person to influence any decision in the matter or any other matter, the statement said.

“Indeed, the records show that the plaintiff unsuccessfully petitioned for the recusal of His Lordship the Chief Justice and His Lordship Justice Victor Jones Mawulom Dotse from the matter, on a claim that they were prejudiced against him.”

“The records further show that the Chief Justice was the only Judge on a panel who recently on 31st March 2021 dissented in an application at the instance of the plaintiff Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta IV in favour of the respondent, Ghana Telecommunications Co. Ltd,” the statement said.

Source: GNA