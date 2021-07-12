President commissions Central Gonja District Hospital

Share this with more people!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Sunday commissioned the 85-bed Central Gonja District Hospital, Buipe in the Savannah Region.

The commissioning of the health facility is part of activities lined up for his two-day tour of the region, which started today.

Construction of the Buipe Hospital started in 2018. The facility is one of six medical installations for which Government secured an 80-million-euro facility from Raiffesen Bank of Austria.

The Buipe Hospital has an Out-Patient Department, Radiology unit, Laboratory, Pharmacy, Dental Unit, Male and Female wards, as well as Paediatric and Maternity units.

President Akufo-Addo was optimistic that the hospital will help improve the health needs of the people of the district.

He disclosed that in addition to the newly constructed Buipe District Hospital, the Government had constructed health facilities in Mpaha, Digma and Tosinape and Kigberipe, all in the Central Gonja district.

The Buipe hospital, together with five others in Somanya, Sawla, Bamboi, Tolon, and Ketu North, was constructed by Vamed Engineering GmbH of Austria, with President Akufo-Addo, on 20th October 2020, commissioning the sixty (60) bed Ultra-Modern Hospital for Weta, in the Ketu North District.

The President had earlier paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of Gonja, Yagbonwura Tutumba Boresa Sulemana Jakpa, to thank him and the Region for the support offered the New Patriotic Party in the 2020 elections.

On the request for potable water made by the Yagbonwura, President Akufo-Addo indicated that he had already cut the sod for the construction of the Damongo Water Supply to address the problem.

He explained that COVID-19 had delayed the implementation of the project, “but I am happy to inform you that by the first week of August the contractor will be moving to site to begin work.”

The President reiterating his commitment to construct some 1,500 kilometres of asphalt roads in 2021, and assured the Yagbonwura that the Savannah Region will be a beneficiary of the project.

He also re-assured the Gonja Overlord that the construction of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs will also commence soon.

President Akufo-Addo, who started the tour of the region on Sunday, also visited the site of the construction of a new 3-Storey Regional Co-ordinating Council (RCC) Administration Block for the Savannah Region, at Damongo.

The RCC building is currently 70 per cent complete. A two-storey Administration block for Regional Education Directorate is also being constructed at Damongo, and a two -storey Administration block for Regional Health Directorate at Daboya, as well as a two-storey Administration block for Regional Agric Directorate at Bole, and a 2-storey Administration block for Regional Feeder Roads Department at Salaga are all being constituted in the region.

Source: GNA