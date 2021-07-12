Jachie D/A ‘1’ JHS teachers to face disciplinary action for wasting instructional time

Share this with more people!

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has directed the Bosomtwe District Director for Education, to immediately take appropriate disciplinary action against Mr Jonas Yeboah, the headteacher of Jachie D/A one Junior High School in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti region.

He has also requested similar disciplinary action against teachers who were present at school last Wednesday.

The Minister’s action follows what he described as “unprofessional conduct” when he paid a surprise visit to the school on Wednesday, around 11: 23 am and discovered that all teachers in the school were seated under a wooden shed near the school chatting while the pupils were in class unattended to.

On Wednesday, the Education Minister who is the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, embarked on an educational tour of his Constituency and also met with the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mr Mohammed Awal to look at how to develop tourism along the banks of Lake Bosomtwe.

While returning from the trip, the Minister made an unannounced visit to some schools in the district leading to the discovery of the staff of Jachie D/A One Junior High School wasting instructional time while the pupils were left on their own, during instructional hours.

The Minister and his entourage upon their arrival, greeted the teachers relaxing under a wooden shed, after which he proceeded to the classrooms to find out how teaching was taking place.

Unfortunately, after visiting all the classrooms, Dr Adutwum found out that, there was no teacher in all the classrooms while the pupils were busy playing and doing their own thing.

This angered Dr Adutwum who requested to see the Headteacher of the School but was told he was absent leading to the Minister calling for disciplinary action against the teachers.

When contacted on Friday, the Bosomtwe District Director of Education, Mr Prince Charles Agyemang Duah, said, he had asked the Circuit Supervisor for Jachie, Madam Faustina Amankwah, to act as the headteacher of the school while the absentee headteacher had been asked to report to the District Education office for re-assignment.

He explained that a team had been put in place to take appropriate disciplinary action against all the teachers in the schools for their actions.

Source: GNA