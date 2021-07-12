Ghana and United Arab Emirates to collaborate on education

Share this with more people!

Ghana and the United Arab of Emirates (UAE) are to collaborate on education development and delivery for mutual benefits.

They two countries will adopt the best international learning practices in the areas of education, technology, school leadership, accountability and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education to positively transform both economies.

The move is aimed at ensuring that the two countries benefited from the best practices from each other for the development of their nation’s and its people.

This came to light when Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, led a team from his Ministry to embark on a 3-day educational tour of the United Arab of Emirates last week.

Both countries used the tour to deepen ties and their cordial relationships.

Dr Adutwum said the trip was part of efforts to improve and strengthen Ghana’s education system by learning from international best practices.

He explained that everything was being done to get the best of policies, strategies and others that stood the chance of turning the nation’s development around irrespective of where it would be sought from provided it would be good for the nation.

“I must say that I am very impressed with the state of educational infrastructure in this country, ” Dr Adutwum said after he had toured some educational facilities in Dubai.

Again, he said, “it is my firm belief that Ghana needs to move away from the routine rectangular structures for our school buildings and explore another cost effective yet built-to-last, multipurpose and ultramodern structures”.



Commendation



The UAE’s Education Minister, Mr Hussein Ibrahim Al Hammadi, on his part, lauded Ghana for the effort it was making in the development of its education sector.

He pledged to collaborate with Universities in Ghana in the areas of research and training for lecturers and other staff for the mutual benefit of the two nations.

The UAE Education Minister again pledged support to the nation by asking for Ghana to submit to him areas it needed help so it would also position itself on how best it could contribute towards the success story of transforming the country’s economy through education.

The two education ministers promised to sign a Memorandum of Understanding soon after it had agreed to areas it was ready to collaborate soon.

Background



The UAE is known to have some of the world’s best architecture. This makes the country the first port of call when it comes to the best schools designs as well as quality infrastructure.

These unique architectural designs and quality infrastructure does not only attract people to copy from them but also affects the output of learning in the schools since a conducive learning environment also played a crucial role in teaching and learning.

Dr Adutwum was accompanied by Mr Enoch H. Cobbinah; Reform Coordinator, MOE, Mr Solomon Tesfamariam; Country Director, Plan International, Madam Muniratu Issifu; Director of Partnerships, Plan International, Mr Daniel Agyare-Dwete; Special Assistant to the Minister, Mrs Catherine Appiah Pinkrah, Director, General Administration, MOE, Dr Hilda Haggar Ampadu; Executive Secretary, National School Inspectorate Authority, (NaSIA) and Nii Quarcoo Pome; Director, Funds and Procurement Management Unit, (FPMU) at MOE among others.

Source: GNA