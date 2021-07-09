President commissions four-tier Pokuase interchange

Share this with more people!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Friday commissioned the four-tier Pokuase Interchange, a significant highlight of government’s road infrastucture.

He said the Government’s agenda of providing the needed infrastructure for the development of the nation was on track, adding, “The modernisation of Ghana is steadily gaining momentum… I entreat all of us to join hands in building the Ghana we want.”

The Pokuase Interchange infrastructure, the first of its type in West Africa and second largest in Africa, is expected to improve mobility on the busy Accra-Nsawam section of the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

Originally a three-tier Interchange, the facility, which was started in April 2018, and located in the industrial zone of the northeast axis of Accra, will also enhance sustainable economic growth for the people in the area, and facilitate traffic within the Tema-Ouagadougou-Bamako corridor.

The facility was funded with an African Development Bank concessional loan of 83.9 million dollars.

Work on the project was executed by Messrs Zhongmei Engineering Group Limited of China.

President Akufo-Addo, at a colourful ceremony to commission the Interchange, said the completion of the facility was an integral part of comprehensive measures put in place by the Government to address the issues of congestion in urban centres and to help improve travel times on major arterial roads.

He asked the Works and Highways ministries to ensure the proper maintenance of the interchange.

He also appealed to the users of the facility, especially drivers, to adhere to the various safety measures put in place for users of the Interchange.

Source: GNA