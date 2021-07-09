Bolt driver was beheaded for ritual purposes – Prosecutor tells court

Share this with more people!

Three accused persons charged with the murder of a bolt driver, Israel Agyei Manu, at Feyiase-Akoyem in the Bosomtwe District, on Sunday, July 04, have been remanded into police custody by the Kuntenase Magistrate’s Court.

Rashid Ibrahim, 32, the principal accused person, Richard Addai, 35, an assistant to a fetish priest, and Anthony Sekum, 22, labourer, had been charged with murder and abetment of crime.

The Court, presided over by Mr. Francis Asakiah, did not take their pleas and would reappear on Thursday, July 22.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Eric Akwaboa, prosecuting, pleaded with the Court to remand the accused persons into police custody for a thorough investigation into the matter.

The Court heard that Rashid, the principal accused person, in November 2020, saw an advert on the television by a fetish priest, known as Black Akasha, inviting interested persons wanting to get rich to see him for quick money.

According to the Prosecutor, the 32-year-old labourer then proceeded to the shrine and was charged GH¢900.00.

DSP Akwaboa said after incantations, the fetish priest directed the accused to bring a human head to perform the rituals for money.

He said on July 04, 2021, Rashid hired the services of Manu, the victim, to Feyiase-Akoyem, adding that when they arrived, Rashid pleaded with the victim to accompany him to pick his speakers in a nearby bush.

However, somewhere along the way, the accused person butchered and cut off the head of the victim, the Court was told.

He said some residents heard a loud cry of help, but they only discovered that the victim had been beheaded when they got to the scene.

DSP Akwaboa said Rashid was arrested shortly after the incident, while the two other accused persons were also arrested in the course of investigations.

Meanwhile, Black Akasha, the fetish priest, is on the run.

Source: GNA