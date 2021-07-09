Home / General News / 2021 Base Pay on SSSS is 4%

2021 Base Pay on SSSS is 4%

3 hours ago

The Public Services Joint Standing Negotiating Committee (PSISNS), has agreed on 4 per cent increase in Salaries across Board for all public service employees on the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS).

The Committee comprising Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations on one part and Labour Associations on the other hand concluded negotiations on the Base Pay on the SSSS on July 1, 2021.

A statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency by Dr. Edward Kwapong, Chief Executive of FWSC, said consequently, the FWSC has developed a new SSSS for 2021, a 30-day Rank-Based Salary Structure for the Security Services 27-day Based Salary Structure.

It said the effective date for implementation is January 1, 2021.

However, payment will be 1 July 2021.

As per the attached Memorandum of Agreement, arrears arising out of the implementation of the reviewed Structures (January – June, 2021) will be paid in installments between August and December 2021.

It said the 2021 Base Pay on the SSSS was 4 per cent over the 2020 Base Pay (GH¢10.19) with pay point relativity of 1.7 per cent.

The statement said the Base Pay for 2021 is GHS 10.60 per day, while the 2022 Base Pay shall be 7 per cent over the 2021 Base Pay.

“That the Base Pay fee 2022 shall be GHS11.34 per day with pay point relativity of 1.7 per cent,” it added.

The statement said the effective date for implementation of the 2022 Base Pay was January 1, 2022 and the arrears arising out of the implementation of the 2021 Base Pay January June 2021 would be paid in installments between August and December 2021.

Source: GNA

