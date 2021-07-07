Implement recommendations of the Emile Short Commission of Inquiry – NDC

Share this with more people!

The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), organizers of the “March for Justice” Demonstration, has called on the President to immediately implement recommendations of the Emile Short Commission of Inquiry Report.

The three–member Emile Short Commission, set up by government, investigated the political violence at Ayawaso West Wuogon Constitiency by- election

It said in particular, government must pay compensations to all victims and direct the Attorney General to prosecute all culprits.

Mr George Opare Addo, National Youth Organizer, NDC, presenting the Petition to the Jubilee House and Parliament House in Accra, said the framers of the 1992 Constitution were spot on when they made provision in clause 1 of article 1 that “the Sovereignty of Ghana resides in the PEOPLE OF GHANA in whose name and for whose welfare the powers of government are to be exercised in the manner and within the limits laid down in this Constitution.”

Mr Emmanuel Adoma Bossman, Deputy Chief of Staff, received the Petition on behalf of the President.

He said “without mincing words, it was heart wrenching to state that the government of President Nana Akufo-Addo has so far delivered the antithesis of almost all what the President has promised Ghanaians”.

The National Youth Organizer said it could not be gainsaid that if the President objectively and sincerely looked back, reflect on the state of the country bequeathed he had done with it in five years, “you have eroded almost all the strides our country have made.”

“If our country was a clock, you have rolled it anti-clockwise. Though our country was riddled with some age long challenges before you took over, issues of corruption, unemployment, nepotism, cronyism and insecurity among other things, have increased unimaginably,” he added.

He said it was the hope of every Ghanaian, including other political adversaries to see the President uphold the tenets of the Constitution, sustain the peace he inherited from his predecessor, improve upon the economic wellbeing of Ghanaians, fight corruption ruthlessly, provide decent employment for the youth in particular, and ensure the safety of everybody.

Mr Addo said the danger, was that there was no commitment from the President and his government that these life-threatening challenges facing the country would be, at least, reduced.

He said instead of teaming up with those who have taken inspiration from Nana Akufo-Addo’s edicts to be citizens and not spectators to fix the country, “your government is surprisingly averse to calls asking for the fixing of our beloved country.”

According to him, those crusading for the country to be fixed had become enemies of the government as they were either being intimidated, harassed or killed.

The National Youth Organizer said it was not out of place to point out to that, though Ghanaians signed a social contract with the President to resolve their problems, his government had become an insurmountable challenge that they were struggling to resolve.

“The leadership you have provided so far is one of “let’s finish everything today because there is no tomorrow,” he added.

He said there was no hope for the youth under the President’s stewardship, because the very people he promised to protect were the ones being beaten and/or killed daily by thugs recruited into the Security Services, those he promised jobs have either been laid off, lost their investments or have not been employed at all. You have failed to build a just society.

The National Youth Organiser said, “without sounding exaggerative, the leadership of the President points to a direction that the country urgently need liberation from the ills of state powers which must start from the seat of government”.

He said, “the Youth Wing of the Party were urging the government to beyond investigating all acts of violence perpetrated by officers of the security agencies under your watch, ensure that all victims get justice as required by law.”

He said victims of acts of violence from Ejura, Ablekuma Central, Odododiodioo, Banda must all not be denied justice and government must make provisions towards providing decent jobs for the teeming youth of the Country through proper structural economic reforms and business support for enterprises of young people.

Mr Addo said the President must ensure the safety and security of all Ghanaians and he must stamp out corruption by prosecuting corrupt officials in his government order than shielding them.

“We ask that there is a fierce urgency to halt the hopeless nature of cronyism that has crept into the Government,” he said.

He said government should take steps to fulfill campaign promises to the people of Ghana and be respectful and truthful to the citizenry and also de-politicize the Security Services, introducing reforms to give true meaning to its independence. We charge that these reforms be led by experts in our country and not partisan appointees.

He said government should also instruct the Attorney General and the Minister of Justice to improve the justice system and wean the Judiciary off partisan political influence.

Source: GNA