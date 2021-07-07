Eni announces significant oil discovery in Block 4, offshore Ghana

Share this with more people!

Eni has announced a significant oil discovery in CTP Block 4, offshore Ghana.

Preliminary estimates place the potential of the Eban–Akoma complex between 500 and 700 million barrels of oil equivalent in place.

The Eban – 1X well is the second well drilled in CTP Block 4, following the Akoma discovery.

“The new discovery has been assessed following comprehensive analysis of extensive 3D seismic datasets and well data acquisition including pressure measurements, fluid sampling and intelligent formation testing with state-of-the-art technology,” Eni said in a statement.

The acquired pressure and fluid data (oil density and Gas-to-Oil Ratio) and reservoir properties are consistent with the previous discovery of Akoma and nearby Sankofa field, it said.

The production testing data show a well deliverability potential estimated at 5,000 bopd, similar to the wells already in production from Sankofa Field.

The estimated hydrocarbon in place between the Sankofa field and the Eban-Akoma complex is now in excess of 1.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent and further oil in place upside could be confirmed with an additional appraisal well.

Due to its proximity to existing infrastructures, the new discovery can be fast-tracked to production with a subsea tie-in to the John Agyekum Kufuor FPSO, with the aim to extend its production plateau and increase production.

The Eban discovery is a testimony to the success of the infrastructure-led exploration strategy that Eni is carrying out in its core assets worldwide.

The Joint Venture of CTP Block 4 is operated by Eni (42.469%), on behalf of partners Vitol (33.975%), GNPC (10%), Woodfields (9,556%), GNPC Explorco (4,00%).

Eni has been present in Ghana since 2009, and accounts currently a gross production of about 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Source: GNA