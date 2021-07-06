First batch of Team Ghana arrives in Inawashiro, Japan

The first contingent of Team Ghana for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have arrived safely in Inawashiro, Japan ahead of the Olympic Games which commences on July 23.

Team Ghana flew from Accra to Amsterdam, then to Narita in Tokyo, before taking a bus to Inawashiro where they would be having their final camping and preparations for the biggest sports festival in the world.

In Inawashiro, they were given a rousing welcome by the Mayor of the town, Mr. Hiroshi Zenga, and some personalities waving Japan and Ghana flags.

The 14-member team led by Chef de Mission, Mr. Michael Aggrey (President of Ghana Golf Association) were earlier met on arrival by His Excellency (HE), Frank Okyere Ghana’s Ambassador to Japan.

He took the team immigration and customs processes as well as coronavirus tests, after which every member of the continent tested negative.

Frank Okyere congratulated the athletes, coaches, and officials leading the team and advised them to be worthy envoys.

He urged them to obey all the protocols and do well in their various disciplines and make Ghana proud.

The athletes that made the first batch were Abeiku Jackson (Swimming), Unilez Yebowaah Takyi (Swimming), Suleiman Tetteh (Boxing), Samuel Takyi (Boxing), Shakul Samed (Boxing), and Christian Amoah (Weightlifting).

They were accompanied by their coaches, COVID-19 Officer, President of Ghana Swimming Association, Team Manager, Doctor, and Press Attache.

Ghana would train with the facilities at the Inawashiro Town General Gymnasium for free in the run-up to Tokyo 2020.

Source: GNA