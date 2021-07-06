Court jails 36-year-old man to eight years for human trafficking

Share this with more people!

A Jasikan Circuit Court presided over by Mr Alfred Korbina Asiedu has sentenced Hammond Teye Ametepe,36, to eight years imprisonment for human trafficking.

He was arraigned with four other suspects on charges of prohibition of human Trafficking, Human Trafficking and the use of a Trafficked person.

Ametepe pleaded guilty to the charges and was convicted on his plea.

The other four, however, pleaded not guilty and were granted bail to reappear on July 8.

Meanwhile, one of the suspects, Michael Amedzeke, is in Police custody assisting in investigations.

The Oti Regional Anti- Human Trafficking Unit with support from the International Justice Mission and the Krachi East Municipal Directorate of the Social Welfare Department arrested the six.

Chief Inspector of Police, Mr William Agrah, prosecuting said they were arrested at two fishing communities, Scalen and Njare, in Krachi East Municipal for their alleged roles in trafficking and exploitation of five minors.

Source: GNA