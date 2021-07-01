Minority rejects ministerial inquiry into Ejura shootings

Share this with more people!

The Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus in Parliament has rejected the ministerial commission of enquiry directed by President Nan Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo into the Ejura shootings.

While expressing condolence to the families of the deceased, President Akufo-Addo has directed the Interior Minister to investigate Ejura shootings and to submit the report in 10 days.

But the Minority at a news conference at the Parliament House, in Osu-Accra, rejected the ministerial commission enquiry, saying “it not good enough.”

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, addressing the presser, said the Minority wants a commission of enquiry within the meaning of Article 278 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

“The President must appoint a sole commissioner or two or more persons to support a commissioner just like the Emile Short Commission on Ayawaso Wuogon. We want that type of commission, not a ministerial commission of enquiry,” Mr Iddrisu said.

He added:” We want to see the President appointing a justice of the superior court or a retired justice of the Supreme Court to lead the process, because ultimately we will accept recommendations that call for reforms.”

The Minority alleged complicity of State Security Agencies in the shooting, and indicated that they could not absolve themselves, accusing them of being overzealous, used brute, excessive force and coercion in the discharge of their duties.

Mr Iddrisu questioned the mode of recruitment of the state security agencies, and alleged that some were recruited along party lines, and as party apparatchiks could never be professionals in the discharge of their duties.

He said party recruits into the security agencies were also trained in shorter period than required; all which he said had contributed to producing trigger happy security persons.

The Minority Caucus urged the youth to exercise restraint in the face of frustration and unemployment, but continue to use appropriate means to call on the Government to “fix the country.”

A mob ambushed activist Ibrahim’ Kaaka’ Mohammed on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Ejura.

He was reported to rushed to Ejura Sekyeredumase District Hospital and then later to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he died on Monday, June 28, 2021.

A subsequent demonstration by the community’s youth on Tuesday, June 2021, led to security personnel killing three people and injuring at least four other persons.

Source: GNA