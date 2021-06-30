Institute of Directors-Ghana says working on Charter Bill to regulate directorship

The Institute of Directors-Ghana (IoD-Gh), a professional organisation with a focus on good corporate governance, is working on a Charter Bill for a Professional Directors Act.

The Draft Bill will ensure that the Institute has full regulatory power over the practice of directorship in the Country and to set standards for the practice of Corporate Governance in Ghana.

Mr Rockson Dogbegah, President of the Institute, said when the Charter status was attained, the Institute would be able to offer charter status to her members.

The President said this when the leadership of the Institute called on the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Addison in Accra.

The call was to commend BoG for the significant role the Bank was playing in promoting the culture of good corporate governance by providing transformational leadership in cleaning the financial services sector.

Mr Dogbegah said the Institute was proud of BoG and asked it to “keep the fire burning. ”

He said apart from the Charter Bill, the Institute was working towards developing a National Corporate Governance Code for the Country.

Mr Dogbegah said the Code would ensure that the Country had a single framework on which organisations could anchor their corporate governance policies and practices.

The President said the Institute’s Corporate Governance Excellence Awards 2021 was scheduled for November and invited the Governor to be the Guest of Honour.

Mr Dogbegah called for support for an annual programme on corporate governance for the financial services sector.

He encouraged BoG to become a corporate member of the Institute to further strengthen the Institute and urged staff of the Bank to become members.

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison, underscored the need to sustain gains made in enhancing good corporate governance in the country’s financial services sector and said the Bank was committed to that goal.

Source: GNA