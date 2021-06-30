Fuel consumers must enjoy value for money service – Engen Ghana MD

Share this with more people!

Fuel Consumers must demand value for money services from Filling Stations they patronise as the prices of petroleum product escalate, Mr Brent Nartey Energy Expert has stated.

Mr Nartey who is also Managing Director of the Engen Ghana Limited, said the proliferation of Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) must benefit the consumer as well as the investors, stressing that competition in the field must yield positive dividend to all stakeholders.

He said under the new management of Mocoh Ghana Limited, which acquired 100 per cent shares of Engen Ghana Limited, “we are strategically going to continue with the path set and revamp where necessary towards injecting in the Ghanaian downstream industry dynamism to help customers find the right solutions to ever changing market conditions”.

He noted that Engen Ghana would revamp its operations to generate greater interest in the sector, inject professionalism and ensure that consumers enjoy value for money services.

Mr Nartey told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that, the company was leading an industrial revolution which would ensure that products and professional operations in the Ghanaian downstream OMC was the hallmark for operation in fulfillment of the company’s commitment to becoming the Oil Company of Choice in Ghana.

He called for more responsibility in the industry to ensure that the right skills were set for forecourt staff. “With the right skills and knowledge, customers will be better served at Engen station and have value for money spent on fuel and lubricants”.

Mr Nartey commended Mr Henry Akwaboah, the immediate past Managing Director of Engen for building a solid foundation for growth.

He explained that the Engen Dynamic Diesel and Primax Super had been purposely produced with the vehicle engines in mind to protect, clean and maintain the engine. This is available at all Engen Service Stations across the country.

He said Engen had adopted the right balance between environmental performance, social equity, and financial prosperity in all their decisions and activities.

He said Engen Ghana would continue to offer time tested additivated fuels, dynamic diesel, and primax to guarantee fuel efficiency and extend engine life of vehicles and equipment of the patrons.

Source: GNA