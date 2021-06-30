Akufo-Addo says he is deeply saddened by deaths in Ejura

Share this with more people!

President Nana Akufo-Addo says he is deeply saddened by the three deaths in Ejura.He said this in a statement instructing the Minister of the Interior to undertake a public inquiry into the circumstances that led to the “unfortunate occurrences of Tuesday, June 29, 2021.”

According to the statement, the President is deeply saddened by the deaths of Ibrahim Mohammed, alias Kaaka, Abdul Nasir Yussif and Murtala Mohammed.

“He extends sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes the injured a speedy recovery,” the statement said.

In the statement, he orders the Minister, Ambrose Dery to provide to him a detailed report from the Inquiry, with recommendations for appropriate action, within 10 days, that is by July 9, 2021.

Tuesday June 29, soldiers shot and killed two protestors and injured four others in Ejura in the Ashanti Region, during a protest demanding justice for the killing of activist, Ibrahim Mohammed, alias Kaaka.

The 45-year-old Kaaka was attacked in his home early Friday last week. The assailants were believed to have attacked Kaaka for his activism. Kaaka regularly publishes and broadcasts online, issues about sanitation, poor roads, and unemployment in Ejura on his social media pages. The assailants inflicted wounds on Kaaka, who died from his wounds days after being admitted to hospital. Kaaka’s attack resulting in his death from his wounds is believed to be politically motivated.

The death of Kaaka, sparked a protest in the Tuesday morning, June 29. A team of police and military dispatched to quell the protest were seen in videos posted on social media shooting live bullets at the protestors leading to the deaths of Abdul Nasir Yussif and Murtala Mohammed and injury to others.

Soon after the incidents, the Ghana Police Service issued a statement describing the situation as a clash between the police and protestors and said some of the protestors were carrying guns and machetes and had attacked the security team, but the videos scene on social media showed that there was no clash at all, only soldiers shooting live bullets at protestors.