Help us retrieve our clinics – EP Church appeals to Speaker

The leadership of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church Ghana (EPCG) has paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin at his office in Accra.

The team was led by the Standing Committee of the Church, comprising the Moderator of the General Assembly Rt. Rev. Dr Lt. Col. (Rtd) Bliss Divine Kofi Agbeko, Rev Dr Emmanuel Amey, Clerk of the General Assembly and the Presbyter Executive, Pastor Charles Sitsofe Sakyi.

Reverend Dr Emmanuel Amey, Clerk of the General Assembly, petitioned the Speaker to assist the Church to retrieve two of its Health Centres in Adidome and Wurawura, which were allegedly seized by the Ghana Health Service.

He also used the opportunity to introduce the new moderator to the Speaker of Parliament.

The Speaker pledged his support for the EPCG and acknowledged the role mission Churches played in socio-economic development, education and health.

He stressed that “the country can make giant strides in national growth when responsibilities of managing such entities are decentralized with the church as key managers.”

He assured the Church that he would investigate the concerns raised and seek justice for the Church.

Members of Parliament for the Volta and Oti Regional caucus, who sat in the meeting, attested to the immense developmental role of the EPCG in their personal lives and other rural communities in Ghana.

They stressed the key role the Church continued to play in building rural communities as well as instilling discipline in the students they train in their schools.

Other church leaders present included Rev. E.E. Attu (Ag. Director, Programmes, Ecumenical and Social Relations, Rev S.K. Tettey, Acting Director HR and Admin, Rev Dr McWilson Atakro, West Volta Presbytery Moderator, as well as some presbyters.

