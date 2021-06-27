McDan launches autobiography to mark 50th Birthday

Share this with more people!

A Ghanaian business magnate, Mr Daniel McKorley, also known as McDan, has launched his autobiography titled, “The path of an Eagle”- Despair, Hope & Glory to mark his 50th Birthday Anniversary.

In 257 pages, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies offers a gripping insight into his life, detailing how various experiences of his upbringing have shaped him into a business ‘whooper’ whose successes in business and professional life contrast sharply with his childhood poverty.

“…If the title of the book insinuates comparisons with the eagle and its ways, it is because the author mimics the bird in its tendencies and has charted his life to reflect the fortunes of an eagle – a fitting simile, given that the author’s name means an ‘eagle’ in his native Ga tribe of Ghana. This book is an enchanting piece worth every reader’s time,” a brief review pitches.

Mr Alan John Kyerematen, Minister for Trade and Industry, who Friday launched the book, on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, said Mr. McKorley’s achievements were testimonies and indications that the Government’s “Ghana Beyond Aid” agenda was achievable.

He described Mr. McKorley as “a self-made man” and urged young people in the country to emulate him.

Mr Kyerematen emphasised that private sector development was the way to deal with youth unemployment and encouraged the youth to take advantage of the Government’s interventions to establish themselves and enhance their lots.

Mr McKorley, in a brief speech, thanked President Akufo-Addo for encouraging him to be “hardworking and patient”.

Mr McKorley holds an Executive Masters in Business Administration Degree and a Certificate in Entrepreneurship – both from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

He also holds diplomas in Leadership and Transport and Logistics.

Mr McKorley has a wealth of experience in the freight forwarding, haulage, logistics and the private security industry – both locally and internationally – making him a recipient of an Honorary Doctorate Degree from the Commonwealth University, London Business School, United Kingdom.

He had earlier dropped out of the University of Ghana because he could not pay his school fees and had to work very hard to support himself, and thus only attained a university degree some 15 years later.

In November 1999, he started the McDan Shipping Company, which is headquartered in Accra, Ghana.

The Company has business links with more than 2000 major air and seaports worldwide, with the Universal Freight Organisation, Cross Trades and World Cargo Alliance (WCA) as its partners.

Mr McKorley has had many honors, including the Achievers Award by West Africa Regional magazine, Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of West Africa Nominee in 2015, and the Entrepreneur of the year in 2016.

He has also been awarded the Freight Forwarding and Entrepreneur of the Year in 2013, and the CIMG Marketing Man of the Year 2017.

The launch of the autobiography was preceeded by a lecture and mentorship on trade with African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The launch of the autobiography attracted traditional rulers across the country, Ministers of State, Chief Executive Officers of corporates, business moguls and politicians.

The event was interspersed with musical and theatre performances, alongside the display of the four million-dollar philanthropic projects of the McDan Foundation, across the country.

The first copy of the book was given to President Akufo-Addo.

Mr Mc Korley has also announced the adoption of 50 orphans to mark his golden jubilee.

Source: GNA