Kadjebi-Asato Senior High School Board inaugurated

A 13-member Board of Governors for the Kadjebi-Asato Senior High in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region was inaugurated on Tuesday, 22nd June 2021 with a call on them to champion the cause of discipline to impact academic standards for the school.

The Board comprised representatives from the Education Directorate, the District Assembly, the School, Old Students Association, Traditional Council and PTA members as the law requires.

The Board Members include Professor Christian Anthony Kruger, Representative of Director-General of Education, Nana Kugbeadzor-Bakateyi II, Regional Director of Education, Mr Seth Seyram Deh, District Education Director, Frv. Fr. Daniel Kwadwo Lenwah, Headmaster, and Mr Micheal Ananey-Aboagye, Representative of the PTA, and Mr Abdul-Baki Umar, Representative from the District Assembly.

Others are Miss Amoyaw Akosua Asiedua, Representative of the Assembly, Mr Eric Osei-Bonsu, Representative of the Kadjebi Traditional Council, Dr. Nana Boakye Yiadom III, Representative of the Asato Traditional Council, Mr Sulley Braimah Mohammed, Representative of the Teaching Staff of the school, Mr Borby Senyo, Representative of the Non- Teaching Staff, Dr John-Hawkins Asiedu, Representative of the Old Students, Mr Safiwu Tassah, Old Student Representative, and Mr Francis Komla Bodzona Secretary.

The Board members are to serve a three-year term.

The Acting District Chief Executive, Headmasters of Bueman, Dodi Papase, Ahamansu Islamic Senior High Schools, the District Immigration Commander, District Directors of Institutions, Traditional Rulers from both Kadjebi and Asato, Micheal Oteng, President of the Old Students Union and students of the school were present at the inauguration.

Nana Kugbeadzor-Bakateyi II, Oti Regional Director of Education, who inaugurated the board, said the inauguration conformed with the Ghana Education Service (GES) acts and regulations.

She said the Board, therefore, assumed full management responsibility of the school and urged them to build upon the achievements of the Old Board and use their connections to improve upon the school infrastructure, discipline, and academic performance.

Mr Micheal Ananey-Aboagye, a Representative of the former Board, said the board had worked tirelessly to change the status of the school during their tenure and thanked the school authorities for the constant rapport they maintained with them that made their work easy.

He pledged support to the new Board and expressed the hope that with the calibre of personalities on the Board, the school will be transformed and made the best in the Region.

Rev. Fr. Daniel Kwadwo Lenwah, the Headmaster of the school, stated the school is putting in measures to transform it to become a place of choice both in the region and the nation.

Rev. Fr. Lenwah advised the students to concentrate on their studies and to adhere to the necessary COVID-19 safety protocols to help prevent the spread of the virus.

He further commended the old Board members for their efforts and contributions towards both the development and academic excellence of the school and assured the new Board of transparent administration and co-operation to ensure the discipline of students as well as academic staff.

The ceremony was climaxed by a display of the School’s Police Cadet, Regimental Band and the Cultural Group of the school.

Prof. Christian Anthony Kruger, Chairman of the New Board, on behalf of the Members, thanked the school authorities and tasked the elected representatives on the Board to bring their rich experiences to help build the image of the school to the highest level.

Source: GNA