Football fans besiege Hearts Secretariat for match tickets

Football fans on Friday morning stormed the secretariat of Accra Hearts of Oak to purchase match tickets for the epic encounter against Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Following the decision of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) not to sell tickets at the gates on Sunday as well as government’s directive for only 25% attendance at the stadium due to COVID 19, the fans had no option than to get a copy of the limited tickets put out for sale.

The fans in an attempt to buy tickets stormed the secretariat as early as 7am and formed long queues which were later disorganized.

However only few could get some of the 10,000 tickets allocated for the match.

Though sales was for two days and would officially end on Saturday, the indications are that it may be over for fans who failed to get tickets on Friday.

Hearts would host Kotoko on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium in an epic league encounter which would decide the direction of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Source: GNA