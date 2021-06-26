Home / General News / FDA engages Herbalists on good manufacturing practices

16 mins ago General News Leave a comment

The Western Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority has engaged over 145 herbal medicine practitioners on good manufacturing practices.

The move is to ensure that herbal products for the public met acceptable standards and regulations.

Mr Benjamin Appiasam-Dadson, the Senior Regulatory Officer of the FDA, said the workshop was part of the mandate to ensure periodic engagement with such herbal medicine producers to remind them of the need to abide by the code of conduct.

He said the practitioners were tutored on the public health Act and Products, Facility Registration, good manufacturing practices, product contamination.

Others include product preservation, packaging and product labelling information.

Mr Appiasam-Dadson said the workshop would help to reduce microbial contamination of herbal medicines.

Mr Francis Edem Odum, Senior Regulatory Officer, noted the need for good product information and proper packaging.

He said that for herbal capsules and tablets an airtight aluminium foil should be used to package it.

Source: GNA

