Two in court for causing fear and panic

11 hours ago General News Leave a comment

Two gun-wielding men arrested recently at Gausu in the Obuasi Municipality of the Ashanti Region, for causing fear and panic, and conspiracy to commit crime, have been granted bail by a Kumasi Circuit Court.

Emmanuel Dakorah, alias Obour, 26, and Richard Suleman, 28, were arrested after reportedly flaunting assault rifles on social media amidst threats.

A pump action gun with five empty cartridges retrieved from the accused persons after their arrest, are in the custody of the police.

The Court, presided over by Mr. Ebenezer Kwaku Ansah, granted the accused persons bail in the sum of GH¢50, 000 each with two sureties to justify.

They are to re-appear on July 7, 2021.

Source: GNA

