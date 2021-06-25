ECG releases 3rd phase power outages schedule starting June 28

Share this with more people!

The Electricity Company of Ghana in collaboration with Ghana Grid Company will undertake its third phase of interruptions in power supply from Monday, June 28 to July 19, 2021, between 1800 hours and 12 midnight.

According the Company, the power outages will to facilitate the work of contractors on projects to improve power supply reliability and system voltages.

A statement issued from ECG and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said as a result of the exercise, the load to the Trasacco Bulk Supply Point (BSP) would be managed to enable the construction of towers at the Volta, Accra East and Achimota substations.

It said the exercise would lead to a shortfall in transmission of power to Accra during the peak load hours.

“These interruptions in power supply will enable the contractors complete the final major intervention project in Accra and called on customers to bear with the inconvenience and pledge to complete the project on time,” the statement said.

The affected groups for the power interruption schedule is below:

Source: GNA