Ghana Parliament approves third batch of deputy Ministers

Parliament has approved the third batch of Deputy Ministerial nominees vetted by the Appointment Committee of Parliament.

Mrs Gifty Twum Ampofo, Deputy Minister for Education, is among the 12 nominees, who were approved by consensus from the House.

The nominee was dropped from the previous list of nominees following concerns raised by the Minority regarding her nomination and vetting.

Mr Joseph Osei Owusu, Chairman of the Appointment Committee of Parliament, moved the motion for the House to consider the report of the Appointment Committee on the President’s deputy ministerial nominees.

The other Deputy Minister nominees approved are Mr Bright Wireko Brobbey, Employment and Labour Ministry, Mr Michael Okyere Baafi, Trade and Industry, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Ministry of Energy and Mr Stephen Jaliyah, Ministry of Roads and Highways.

The rest are Mr Thomas Mbomba, Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr Abdulai Abanga, Ministry for Works and Housing, Mr Herbert Krapa, Ministry for Trade and Industry and Ms Fatimatu Abubakar, Ministry for Information.

Others are Mr Mark Okraku Mantey, Ministry for Tourism and Creative Arts, Mr Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, Attorney General and Justice Ministry, and Mr Mahama Seini, Ministry for Health.

Source: GNA