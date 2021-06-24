Dreadlocks has no connection with deity – Kpone stool priest

Share this with more people!

Nii Afum Sei IV, Custodian of the Kpone Paramount Stool has revealed that dreadlocks or Rasta has no traditional connotations in any traditional setup within the Kpone Traditional Area and the country at large.

Speaking to a Tema Regional Correspondent of the Ghana News Agency in Kpone, Nii Afum Sei IV stated that many people had the perception that people or traditional priests with dreadlocks had their origin from the deity or gods they served.

He noted that there were peculiar situations where some individuals with dreadlocks were deeply involved in traditional activities but that do not necessarily mean it had any link with the traditional religion.

According to him, some people were naturally gifted with dreadlocks and when the elders noticed it they do further consultations with their gods to ascertain the prowess of such individuals.

He said that decency and purity were attributes associated with traditional ruling adding that no traditionalist condone dreadlocks saying it had no connection with the traditional religion.

He stressed that the Kpone Traditional Area was endowed with rich cultural prospects and it was time the residents acquaint themselves with it.

Source: GNA