Can you trust Ghanaian betting companies?

Share this with more people!

The online betting market in Ghana is constantly expanding with new companies. We take a look at how trustworthy these betting sites actually are.

Are online betting companies in Ghana trustworthy?

Just like in many other African countries such as South Africa, Mauritius, Kenya, and Nigeria, various forms of gambling are regulated and legal in the Republic of Ghana. Today, residents of this Western African country are legally allowed to engage in various types of gambling activities such as sports betting, online casino gaming, and lotteries at both land-based and iGaming places.

Gambling in the country was legislated six decades ago when the Lottery and Betting Act was signed into law. This marked the beginning of a new era for Ghanaian residents as the country started the national lottery. The main reason behind passing the Lottery and Betting Act in 1960 was to support the country’s economic growth by raising revenues. Fast forward six decades later, the lottery industry is still managed and operated by the National Lottery Authority.

Ghana online gambling regulations

When it comes to online gambling activities, all of them are governed by the Ghana Gaming Commission and the one and only regulatory body for the thriving iGaming industry in Ghana. Until 2006, those who wanted to engage in such activities had to pay a visit to one of several land-based casinos operational in the country. This changed with the 2006 Gambling Act according to which sportsbooks, online casinos, and other iGaming venues can legally operate and offer services and products to Ghanaian players.

This has led to many international online betting companies emerging on the scene. Today these websites offer lucrative bonuses and promotions for registered online sports bettors, popular banking options, excellent coverage of all betting markets, and everything else you would expect from an iGaming site. The main question is, are these betting companies operative in Ghana truly trustworthy?

Online betting companies operational in Ghana

As mentioned in the previous section, many of the most renowned international betting companies serve Ghanaian sports bettors including:

888 Holdings Bet365 Group Ltd Betsson Entain Kindred Group Betway Group TechSolutions Group Limited Mansion Group Sports Betting Group Ghana Limited

All of these companies are licensed to offer their sports betting services and products in the country. One of the biggest operators is Sports Betting Group Ghana Limited that operates Betway under the licensed numbers GCSB20D3476E and GCCA20B1131T. The Betway brand is not only well-known in Ghana but across the globe.

After emerging on the Ghanaian sports betting market, the company has built a great reputation thanks to its excellent banking system that has loads of local payment options, great betting odds, and of course a superb betting markets collection. Betway in Ghana is a mobile betting-friendly site, it has a professional customer support department and other benefits. The Betway brand is owned by the Super Group that is responsible for a leading workforce in the industry. It employs over three thousand experts and professionals in seventeen countries.

In addition to Betway and Super Group, Ghanaian bettors are very fond of 888Sport owned and operated by 888 Holdings. 888Sport is yet another trusted bookmaker with a rich, long history. Besides being licensed and overseen by the UK Gambling Commission, 888Sport is also fully licensed to operate and offer its services in Ghana which makes it yet another trustworthy betting company. The company that operates 888Sport has been around since 1996.

Two decades later, its 888Sport brand is one of the most well-known, most trusted sports betting platforms with thousands of loyal bettors. 888Sport accepts sports bettors from many different countries, guarantees fast payouts, offers easy to claim sign-up offers, and much more. 888Sport is also ideal for all Ghanaian sports bettors who are football fans as its coverage of football betting markets is unrivaled.

Founded in 2001, Bet365 Group Ltd is another reliable and trustworthy company that serves Ghanaian bettors. In addition to welcoming Ghanaian bettors, Bet365 is a well-known name in Botswana, Nigeria, Zambia, Namibia, and Kenya. Its comprehensive sports betting site covers all sorts of the most popular betting markets while its bettors also benefit from quite competitive betting odds. Just like those previously mentioned betting companies, Bet365, and its operations and overseen by the Ghana Gaming Commission.

Other reputable betting companies serving Ghanaian bettors

The list of trustworthy online betting companies in Ghana also includes Betsson AB that was founded in Sweden by Rolf Lundström and Bull Lindwall in 1963. This Swedish company offers a great variety of iGaming products besides online sports betting services including online casino games, bingo, and poker games. The Betsson AB brand operates over twenty different entities including NordicBet, Betsafe, and Betsson that Ghanaian customers can easily access.

Previously known as GVC Holdings, Entain is an internationally renowned gambling and sports betting company based in the Isle of Man since its beginnings in 2004. Entain also owns and operates several brands including PartyPoker, bwin, Sportingbet, Coral, and Ladbrokes that has thousands of Ghanaian bettors registered. Ladbrokes is one of the longest-running sports betting sites in Ghana and it offers the highest-quality services of this kind that are also synonymous with trustworthiness and integrity.

Looking into other companies that accept Ghanaian sports bettors, we have to mention Kindred Group formerly known as Unibet Group Plc. This Nasdaq Stockholm-listed firm based in Malta was founded by Anders Ström in 1997. It operates nine brands including glorious Unibet that as of 2021, has over eleven million customers in over one hundred countries and one of these in Ghana.

TechSolutions Group Limited is not as big name as Kindred Group, 888 Holdings, and Super Group but it is surely one of the most trusted. The company is best known for its 22Bet brand that is a premier online sports betting venue famed for a great range of markets covered, stellar reputation, convenient banking options, and extraordinary bonuses and promotions.

Operational since 2008, Mansion Group is a privately held Gibraltar-based company. It is responsible for MansionCasino that was established in 2004, Casino.com that the company acquired in 2007, and MansionBet that was launched not so long ago in 2018. MensionBet legally operational in Ghana is an excellent, online sports betting site with all sorts of betting markets covered.

In addition to these companies, the betting market in Ghana has numerous other online sports betting sites that surely deserve your attention including 10Bet, 1xBet, William Hill, Betfair, SoccaBet, SafariBet, SunBet, and Winnabet. Some of these are more generous than the others, some offer better, more competitive betting odds, others are more focused on offering the fastest payouts. It is also worth noting that the Gaming Commission of Ghana has taken a lot of interest in the promotion of responsible gambling in recent years.

The Ghanaian betting sites can be considered trustworthy and all of them cover the most popular betting markets in Ghana including:

Football, the most popular sport in Ghana

Boxing

Basketball

Tennis

Table tennis

Hockey

Cricket

Rugby

Golf

Badminton

In addition to covering the above markets, the best sports betting sites in Ghana cover the best volleyball, baseball, handball, MMA, and water polo matches. eSports, futsal, darts, beach volleyball, biathlon, and motorsports.