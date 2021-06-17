Ghana records 3.1% growth rate in first quarter 2021

Share this with more people!

Ghana’s economy recorded a growth rate of 3.1 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021 compared with 7 per cent in the same period last year.

GDP growth rate without oil and gas (Non-Oil GDP) for the first quarter of 2021 is 4.6 per cent which compares to the same period in 2020 with a growth rate of 7.9 per cent.

The Agriculture sector recorded the highest growth of 4.3 per cent and was followed by the Services sector with a growth of 4.0 per cent. The Industry sector also expanded by 1.3 per cent.

The Services sector was the largest sector of the Ghanaian economy in the first quarter of 2021 with a share of 53 per cent of GDP at basic prices.

The GDP share of Industry and Agriculture was 25 per cent and 22 per cent respectively.

Source: GNA