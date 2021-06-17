Home / General News / Court fines ‘Agradaa’ GH¢36,000 for operating television channel without licence, displaying charlatanic materials

Court fines ‘Agradaa’ GH¢36,000 for operating television channel without licence, displaying charlatanic materials

7 mins ago General News Leave a comment

Nana Agradaa

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced Patience Asiedua, aka, Nana Agradaa, to a  fine of GH¢36,000 for operating television channel without license and displaying  charlatanic materials.

Agradaa, in default will serve three years imprisonment in hard labour on the charge of operating a television channel without licence.

On displaying charlatanic materials, for which she should pay a fine of GH¢10,000, she would serve a year in prison, should she default.

The sentences are, however, to run concurrently.

Agradaa was fined after she had changed her plea from not guilty to guilty.

The Court, presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh, thus convicted Agradaa on her own plea.

Source: GNA

