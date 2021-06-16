SL Global agreement for vaccines is $18.5 and not $26.00 – MoH

Share this with more people!

The Ministry of Health has denied claims by an online publication that government would further contract a company to procure vaccines at $26 per dose.

A statement, issued by Mr Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, Chief Director of the Ministry and copied to the Tema Regional Office of the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday said “the Ministry, hereby, informs the general public that the reports that government will further procure vaccines at $26 are untrue.”

The statement said, “The agreement between the Ministry of Health and SL Global was priced at $18.5 after final negotiations on April 14th, 2021.”

That, the statement said the agreement was to become effective on condition that Ghana orders per the delivery schedule and letters of credit issued to underwrite the transactions.

The MoH statement explained that no orders had been made and no such letters of credit had also been issued to date.

It noted that “amid the global supply shortages, and the inability of diplomatic channels to yield results to date, the Ministry considers this a viable option to protect the Ghanaian population.

The Health Ministry further noted that it would continue to work diligently to ensure that adequate vaccines were procured despite the supply constraints to protect the nation.

Source: GNA