IGP puts GH¢20,000 bounty on heads of policeman’s killers

Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, Inspector General of Police, has announced a GH¢20,000.00 reward to any person who gives credible information for the arrest of the suspected robbers who killed General Constable Emmanuel Osei.

Constable Osei was shot and killed at James Town by the robbers who attacked a bullion van he was escorting.

Superintendent of Police Mrs Sheila Kessie Abayie Buckman, Director of Public Affairs, who made these known to the media, assured the informant (s) of their safety.

She encouraged the public to be on the look-out for the perpetrators of the heinous crime which also claimed the life of another.

On Monday, June 14, 2021 at about 1228 hours, police received a distress call from James Town that three armed men on two unregistered motorbikes had attacked and robbed a bullion Nissan van with the registration number GT 8592 W belonging to MON-TRAN Company.

Police rushed to the scene and found Constable Osei on board shot dead and the driver injured.

The James Town District Police Command also found the car parked in the middle of Adedenkpo Metal Market road with glasses of three doors shattered.

The body of the deceased of the National SWAT was found at the front seat bleeding from the head and other parts of the body, with his AK 47 snatched by the robbers.

Wisdom, the driver of the van was not met at the scene by the police team.

Eye witnesses led police to a wooden structure where the body of one Afua Badu, 40, a casualty of the shooting, was found.

Madam Grace Essel, an official of the financial institution, who escaped unhurt and had taken refuge in the community was sent to the Police Hospital.

Meanwhile, the bodies have been kept at the Morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The gang made away with the AK 47 rifle the police officer was wielding as well as an unspecified amount of money.

Source: GNA