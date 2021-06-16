Home / General News / Alleged LGBTQ members case adjourned to July 14

Alleged LGBTQ members case adjourned to July 14

General News

A Ho Circuit Court, hearing the case involving the alleged 21 LGBTQ members, has adjourned the case to July 14, 2021.

Police Inspector Agnes Ahiable, holding brief for Prosecution Ayamga Yakubu Akologo, told the Court the case docket was sent to the office of the Attorney General’s Department for advice.

She said they were yet to receive the advice from the AG’s office and prayed the Court for adjournment.

The Court presided over by Mr Felix Datsomor adjourned the case to Wednesday, July 14.

The accused persons were arrested on May 20, 2021, at a supposed Conference in Ho, and were subsequently arraigned before a Ho Circuit Court.

They included 16 females and five males.

Source: GNA

