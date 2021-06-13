No bail yet for caregiver held over baby’s death

Share this with more people!

Clara Ayan Ampah, a caregiver who is facing prosecution for allegedly causing the death of an 11-month old girl at a preschool at Abgogba has made her second appearance at the Adentan District Court.

A Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) captured Clara pushing food down the toddler’s throat in the school, where she worked.

The baby was pronounced dead when she was taken to the North Legon Hospital, thereafter.

Clara was arrested after the parents of the baby girl reported their daughter’s death to the Agbogba Police on May 18, this year.

Charged provisionally with negligently causing harm, Clara has had her plea reserved.

At Friday’s sitting, the court presided over by Mrs Linda Amissah, turned down a bail application put in by the lawyer of the accused.

This was after Inspector Jacob Nyarko, who held brief for Chief Inspector Grace Prempeh, told the court that the Police had not completed their investigations and the accused when granted bail would interfere with the investigations.

According Inspector Nyarko, the Police was also waiting for the advice of the Attorney-General.

A police report states that the father of the victim on May 18, this year, reported to the Agbogba Police that the management of the school called to inform him that his daughter was sick and was taken to the North Legon Hospital but she was pronounced dead on arrival.

A team of police investigators went to the hospital and examined the body of the victim, after which they conveyed it to the Police Hospital morgue.

An autopsy has been conducted on the body of the little girl after which she was released to the family for burial.

The proprietress of the school, Mrs Christiana Atta Kumah, later handed over a CCTV footage of the day of the incident to the police, which revealed how Clara had handled the baby.

In the video, Clara is seen trying to force some food substance from a cup, believed to be porridge, into the mouth of the victim, while she held the baby’s hands tightly behind.

She is also seen pushing the baby’s head into the cup in an attempt to get the little girl to eat, while the helpless baby, who appeared to be suffocating, screamed and jerked her legs in the air.

Source: GNA